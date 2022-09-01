Amended electricity rules will hit consumers, Assembly told

Minister says it will hasten Centre’s bid to privatise power distribution

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 01, 2022 18:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022, published by the Centre in August will adversely affect ordinary electricity consumers, the Power department informed the State Assembly on Thursday.

The draft proposals will also add strength to the attempts being made by the Central government to privatise electricity distribution, the department said.

The draft rules seek to allow distribution licensees to modify electricity prices on a monthly basis to recover their additional spending on fuel and power purchase. This will lead to frequent changes in electricity tariffs as in the case of petrol and diesel, according to the department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, state electricity regulatory commissions will no longer have the power to judiciously fix tariffs after analysing the income and expenditure of distribution licensees, the department said.

Kerala to oppose

Minister for Devaswoms and Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan, who responded on behalf of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty to a calling attention motion on the draft rules, said Kerala will join like-minded states in opposing the proposals. The opinions and suggestions of the State will be formally conveyed to the Central government soon, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A. Prabhakaran of the CPI(M), calling the attention of the Electricity Minister to the issue, wanted the State government to press the Centre to withdraw the draft rules. The draft rules seek to empower private distribution companies to raise electricity prices as they choose and leave the regulatory commissions powerless in this matter. The Central government is bent on transforming electricity into a commodity which can be exploited by corporates, Mr. Prabhakaran said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app