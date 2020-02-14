Amend education rules, says child rights panel

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended that the Kerala Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 be amended to direct the setting up of school management committees in all schools except unaided ones.

Commission member K. Nazeer, in a directive, has said that Section 3 of the Kerala rules should be amended as it limited the setting up of school management committees to schools mentioned in the Right to Education (RTE) Act Section 2 clause (n) (i), that is schools established, owned or controlled by the government or a local authority.

This was in violation of the Right to Education Act Section 21 that laid down that school management committees should be set up in all schools, except unaided schools that did not receive any kind of aid or grant from the government or the local authority to meet their expenses. This also denied other schools the benefits of school management committees. Hence, the committees should be set up in all schools except unaided schools and the Kerala rules should be amended accordingly, the commission said.