Ambulances flagged off in Kozhikode

October 10, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Six ambulances purchased using MP’s local area development fund

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament M.K. Raghavan flagging off the ambulances purchased using his local area development fund at Kozhikode Collectorate on Monday. The ambulances were distributed among six local bodies. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Member of Parliament M.K. Raghavan along with District Collector A. Geetha flagged off six ambulances purchased using the MP’s local area development fund at the Kozhikode Collectorate on Monday.

The ambulances were given away to Mavoor and Omassery grama panchayats, Family Health Centres at Ramanattukara, Unnikulam, Chelannur and Primary Health Centre at Koorachundu. This is the second batch of ambulances being distributed from the MP’s fund. Earlier, he had distributed ambulances to Beach General Hospital in Kozhikode, Taluk hospitals in Balussery, Feroke and Thamarassery and Kattippara grama panchayats after a patient died recently as he could not open the ambulance door. He is planning to distribute ambulances to Koduvally Municipality, Madavoor, Atholi and Narikkuni grama panchayats soon.

