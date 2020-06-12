Kerala

Ambulance staff to go on strike

The employees of 108 Ambulance in Palakkad district will go on strike from Friday. They have not been paid salaries for two months.

The Hyderabad-based ambulatory care provider GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute has been running 108 Ambulance service in the State.

As many as 112 employees are working in the district with 28 ambulances. They complained that they were made to work without protective gears.

The 108 Ambulance service is being used to transport COVID-19 patients and those under observation for tests and treatments.

