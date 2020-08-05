Ambulance driver, priests test positive in Pathanamthitta

A total of 37 persons, including an ambulance driver and a couple of priests, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.
Among the fresh cases, 25 were contact ones, eight returned from abroad and the remaining four came from other States. Of the contact cases, four are linked to the Kumbazha cluster while two persons belonged to the Adoor cluster. A 51-year-old Ambulance driver from Mezhuveli, who tested positive during the day, was among the contact list of a COVID-19 victim from the district.The source of infection of five cases remains to be identified.
424 active cases
Meanwhile, the district reported 46 recoveries on the day, taking the total number of active cases to 424. As many as 6,905 persons, including 1,262 who returned from abroad, are under observation.
