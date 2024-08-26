Ambulance collides with fire engine in Kerala’s Kannur, driver killed

An ambulance driver lost his life in a collision between an ambulance and a fire engine near the Dharmadam-Modiu bridge at Thalassery in Kannur late Sunday (August 25, 2024) night. The deceased has been identified as Mithun, a resident of Ezham Kotil.

The ambulance was transporting a dead body when it collided with the fire engine rushing to Kulam Bazar at Thalassery to extinguish a blaze. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mithun could not be saved.

Three others in the ambulance and the fire engine driver sustained injuries in the collision. The ambulance was severely damaged, while the front glass of the fire engine was shattered in the impact. The body in the ambulance was later transferred to another vehicle for further transportation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.