Ambulance aggregator service under consideration: Ganesh Kumar

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar has announced plans for a new application that will integrate all ambulance services in Kerala into a unified, Uber-model network, aimed at enhancing emergency response across the State.

Speaking at the inauguration of a free medical camp and health awareness seminar organised by a private hospital at Eenchakkal, as part of the World Diabetes Day observance, the Minister said the app would streamline ambulance access by combining the State’s 108 ambulance services with private ambulance operators, enabling faster and more coordinated response.

First-aid training

“Autorickshaws, which are a crucial public transport resource, often reach accident sites first and assist before ambulances arrive,” Mr. Kumar said. “It is essential that autorickshaw drivers receive basic first-aid training for these situations,” he added. The Minister distributed free medical cards and first-aid kits to autorickshaw drivers.