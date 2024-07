Manavendravarma Yogathiripad, popularly known as Ambotti Thampuran of Sankaredath Kovilakam, will lead a satsang or spiritual discourse on the specialities of the Ramayan month at Swagat Auditorium, Puduppariyaram, on Sunday afternoon. The programme will begin at 2 p.m., said the organisers. He will speak on the importance of the observance of special practices for the month of Karkidakam, and the age-old rituals followed through centuries.

