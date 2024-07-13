GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambergris seized in Kochi, one arrested

July 13, 2024 - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Forest department officials arrested a person on Friday in connection with the alleged seizure of ambergris from the Lakshadweep Guest House here on Thursday night.

Muhammed Ishak, 31, a native of Androth island, was arrested on Friday, while the contraband was seized on Thursday from two persons who were reported to be officials of the Lakshadweep Police. They were staying in a room in the guest house and were remanded in judicial custody.

Ishak had reportedly kept the contraband in a room at the guest house and returned to Lakshadweep on Thursday evening. Following the seizure, the Lakshadweep Police sent him back to Kochi in a flight on Friday. Forest officials arrested him from the Kochi airport.

Sources said a test would be done to ascertain whether the contraband was in fact ambergris.

