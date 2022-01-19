Ambedkar colony residents intensify protest

PALAKKAD

19 January 2022 21:00 IST

The Chakliya residents of Ambedkar Colony at Muthalamada, who have been staging a satyagraha for over three months demanding land and homes, celebrated the 100th day of their protest by rolling on the ground in front of the district Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Bharatiya National Janata Dal State president John John inaugurated the protest. Agitation council patron Vilayodi Venugopal presided.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters accused the government of dishonoring its promises to give land and homes for them. The Ambedkar colony residents were on the agitation in front of the Muthalamada grama panchayat office for over three months. They shifted their protest to the Collectorate premises seeking to get better attention for their cause.

Several women and children joined the protesters and volunteers to do the ‘shayana pradakshinam’ in front of the Collectorate.

As many as 34 Scheduled Caste families of Ambedkar Colony were agitating for over three months demanding land homes. Some families have more than a dozen members.