Amballur scores big in streamlining collection of non-biodegradable waste

March 21, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Amballur panchayat in Ernakulam district has achieved 100% coverage in offering the services of the volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households and commercial establishments.

The panchayat is offering the services of the green volunteers in 7,292 households and establishments, according to official estimates. Amballur has also achieved the status of 100% enrolment of households under the Haritha Mithram smart mobile application that aims at streamlining the waste collection process.

“We are the first panchayat in the district to achieve 100% coverage in providing the services of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers for the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. At present, there are 32 HKS volunteers offering services in 16 wards under the panchayat,” said panchayat president Biju Thomas.

The local body has set up QR codes in front of the households availing the services of the volunteers as part of the implementation of the mobile app system. The local body can track the process of waste collection and payment of user fee through the app. The State-wide project is implemented by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government department (LSGD).

