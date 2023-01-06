Ambalapuzha Sangham leaves for Erumeli Petta Thullal

January 06, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Ambalapuzha Sangham, a group of Sabarimala-bound pilgrims started their ritualistic journey for the Erumeli Petta Thullal from the Sree Krishna Temple, Ambalapuzha, on Friday.

The group is led by ‘Samooha Periyon’ N. Gopalakrishna Pillai. Temple head priest Kannamangalam Kesavan Nampoothiri handed over the golden thidambu (idol of Lord Ayyappa) to ‘Samooha Periyon’. A procession carrying the idol in a specially decorated chariot was held.

The group consisting of more than 300 devotees will visit various temples in the next ten days. On their way, pilgrims will perform aazhi pooja at Manimalakkavu Devi temple on Sunday. The group will reach Erumeli on January 10. The petta thullal will be held on January 11. Pamba sadhya will be held on January 13. The group will offer `neyyabhishekam’ at Sabarimala on Makaravilakku.