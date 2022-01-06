Ambalappuzha group for Petta Thullal leaves for Sabarimala

ALAPPUZHA

06 January 2022 20:12 IST

Erumeli Petta Thullal will be held on January 11

The Ambalappuzha Sangham, a group of Sabarimala-bound pilgrims started their ritualistic journey for the Erumeli Petta Thullal and Makara Jyothi darshan from the Sree Krishna temple, Ambalappuzha, on Thursday.

The group is led by ‘Samooha Periyon’ N. Gopalakrishna Pillai. Temple head priest Kannamangalam Kesavan Nampoothiri handed over the golden thidambu (idol of Lord Ayyappa) to the Samooha Periyon. A procession carrying the idol in a specially decorated chariot was held.

300 devotees

The group consisting of more than 300 devotees will visit over 100 temples en route. On their way, pilgrims will perform aazhi puja at the Manimalakkavu Devi temple on January 9. The group will reach Erumeli the next day. The Petta Thullal will be held on January 11. Pampa sadya will be held on January 13. The group will offer ‘neyyabhishekam’ at Sabarimala on the Makaravilakku day.

