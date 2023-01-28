Ambalappuzha coast bears the brunt of rough sea

January 28, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The rough sea that battered the Ambalappuzha coast in recent days destroyed four houses and damaged five dwellings. The houses that bore the brunt of the sea surge were in the Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat. In Ambalappuzha South, seawater entered nine houses and flooded the premises of another 40 houses.

As of Saturday evening, 50 people belonging to 11 families were staying in two relief camps opened in Ambalappuzha North. High tidal waves also wreaked havoc at Valiazheekkal, Valanjavazhi, and Arattupuzha among other places in the district.

H. Salam, MLA, said that tetrapods were being placed to protect houses in worst-hit wards 14 and 15 in Ambalappuzha North and ward 15 in Ambalappuzha South.

Groyne fields

Tetrapods are being placed as part of constructing groyne fields. According to officials, 30 groyne fields are constructed along the Ambalappuzha coast. Once completed, the groynes will minimise the energy of waves reaching the shoreline and prevent coastal erosion to a large extent.

The groyne fields are constructed using tetrapods of two and five tonnes. After laying granite stones of different sizes, tetrapods are placed above them. Groynes 100 metres apart are constructed without hampering the flow of floodwaters into the sea through existing channels. Each groyne has a length of 40 metres from shore into the sea and 20 metres width at the far side.

Besides Ambalappuzha, groyne fields are constructed at Arattupuzha, Vattachal, and Pathiyankara.