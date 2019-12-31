Ambalappuzha, Cherthala taluks to go hunger-free

The hunger-free programme will be extended to cover the entire Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks in the district. The scheme is being implemented in Alappuzha municipality and a few other places in the district.

Officials said here recently that the State government had planned to make the entire stretch between Purakkad and Aroor hunger-free.

Speaking at a meeting of government departments recently, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman said that the entire district would be made hunger-free.

“As the first step, we will implement the project covering the entire Cherthala and Ambalapuzha taluks. The department has already started the work in this regard with an aim to launching the project in February 2020,” Mr. Thilothaman said.

Food packets

He said that as part of the project, food packets would be delivered to bedridden patients, old-age people and the needy at their homes free of cost.

The food would also be made available for others at reasonable rates. For this, more restaurants would be set up in the district in line with the Subiksha restaurant at Shavakottapalam.

Mr. Thilothaman said the government would provide all help to those willing to start restaurants that provide food at low cost.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who also attended the meeting, said the two taluks would be declared hunger-free in April.

“The government has earmarked funds for the implementation of the hunger-free Kerala project. We have already launched it on a pilot basis in a few places in the district. We will be extending it to the rest of the district,” Dr. Isaac said.