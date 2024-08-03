Ambalappuzha block panchayat launches ‘Kandal Brigade’ for coastal protection

Amidst sea erosion and high tidal waves causing hardships for people living along the Alappuzha coastline, the Ambalappuzha block panchayat has launched a project, ‘Kandal Brigade’ (Mangrove Brigade), for coastal protection.

As part of the project, the local body will plant mangroves along the 19-km coastline from Thottappally to Paravur utilising funds sanctioned under the 2024-25 annual Plan.

The plantation drive was launched by H. Salam, MLA, at Thottappally in Purakkad grama panchayat.

Apart from the Purakkad panchayat, the project will cover coastlines in the Ambalappuzha South, Ambalappuzha North, Punnapra South and Punnapra North grama panchayats. “After completing mangrove planting at Thottappally, the drive will be expanded to other panchayats in three months. The project will help mitigate coastal erosion, reduce the impact of tidal surges, and calamities caused by climate change along with increasing oxygen levels,” said an official.

The block panchayat has earmarked ₹1 crore for implementing the project. In the initial phase, mangroves are planted on a 500-metre stretch at Thottappally. The project is being materialised with the support of the Haritha Keralam Mission, Agriculture department and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers.

Officials said the project would generate 2,500 job days under the MGNREGA.

Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh presided. Navakeralam Karma Padhathi State coordinator S.U. Sajeev, MGNREGA district programme coordinator S. Sreekumar, International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, Kuttanad director K.G. Padmakumar, Purakkad grama panchayat president A.S. Sudarsanan and others attended the programme. .