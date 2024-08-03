GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambalappuzha block panchayat launches ‘Kandal Brigade’ for coastal protection

Updated - August 03, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 06:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
H. Salam, MLA, inaugurating the mangrove plantation drive at Thottappally in Alappuzha.

H. Salam, MLA, inaugurating the mangrove plantation drive at Thottappally in Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Amidst sea erosion and high tidal waves causing hardships for people living along the Alappuzha coastline, the Ambalappuzha block panchayat has launched a project, ‘Kandal Brigade’ (Mangrove Brigade), for coastal protection.

As part of the project, the local body will plant mangroves along the 19-km coastline from Thottappally to Paravur utilising funds sanctioned under the 2024-25 annual Plan.

The plantation drive was launched by H. Salam, MLA, at Thottappally in Purakkad grama panchayat.

Apart from the Purakkad panchayat, the project will cover coastlines in the Ambalappuzha South, Ambalappuzha North, Punnapra South and Punnapra North grama panchayats. “After completing mangrove planting at Thottappally, the drive will be expanded to other panchayats in three months. The project will help mitigate coastal erosion, reduce the impact of tidal surges, and calamities caused by climate change along with increasing oxygen levels,” said an official.

The block panchayat has earmarked ₹1 crore for implementing the project. In the initial phase, mangroves are planted on a 500-metre stretch at Thottappally. The project is being materialised with the support of the Haritha Keralam Mission, Agriculture department and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers.

Officials said the project would generate 2,500 job days under the MGNREGA.

Ambalappuzha block panchayat president Sheeba Rakesh presided. Navakeralam Karma Padhathi State coordinator S.U. Sajeev, MGNREGA district programme coordinator S. Sreekumar, International Research and Training Centre for Below Sea Level Farming, Kuttanad director K.G. Padmakumar, Purakkad grama panchayat president A.S. Sudarsanan and others attended the programme. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.