GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambalamukku murder: prosecution seeks services of interpreter

Nedumangad native Vineetha was stabbed to death by T.N. native when she resisted a theft attempt on February 6, 2022

January 16, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The prosecution in the case relating to the murder of a woman employee of a private nursery at Ambalamukku in Thiruvananthapuram has petitioned the court to appoint an interpreter to keep the accused, a Tamil Nadu native, abreast of the progress in the trial.

The case pertaining to the murder of Nedumangad native Vineetha on February 6, 2022, is currently being considered by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge VII Prasun Mohan.

The accused, Rajendran, hails from Kavalkinaru in Tirunelveli. The prosecution sought to impress upon the court the possibility of the accused feigning unawareness about the proceedings in the absence of an interpreter. The Criminal Procedure Code makes it mandatory that the accused be made to understand the proceedings during the trial.

The victim was stabbed using a knife when she purportedly resisted his attempts to steal her necklace on a Sunday when the State had observed lockdown-like curbs and public movement was restricted.

Rajendran was nabbed five days after the incident.

He is also an accused in the murder of a customs officer and three members of his family in Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.