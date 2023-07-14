HamberMenu
Ambalamukku murder: prosecution asked to provide CCTV footage to defence

Rajendran of Kanyakumari has been accused of murdering Nedumangad native Vineetha during an attempt to steal her gold necklace at the nursery on February 6, 2022

July 14, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A district court that has been considering the murder case of a woman employee of a private nursery at Ambalamukku ordered the prosecution to provide the CCTV footage recovered at the crime scene and nearby places to the defence.

The order was issued by Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge-I Anilkumar K.P. when the court considered a petition submitted by the defendant seeking copies of the confidential statements given by the witnesses, numbering nearly 10, in the case.

Rajendran of Kanyakumari has been accused of murdering Nedumangad native Vineetha during an attempt to steal her gold necklace at the nursery on February 6, 2022.

