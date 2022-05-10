Ambalamukku murder: chargesheet submitted

The Peroorkada police on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the murder of a woman employee of a private nursery at Ambalamukku.

The chargesheet that runs into 750 pages pertains to the murder of Nedumangad native Vineetha allegedly by Rajendran, alias Rajesh, of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on February 6.

The victim was stabbed using a knife while she purportedly resisted his attempts to steal her necklace on a Sunday when lockdown-like curbs were in place in the State and public movement was restricted. Rajendran was nabbed on the fifth day of the incident.

Following his arrest, the investigation team had recovered the necklace and the murder weapon during evidence collection that extended as far as Kavalkinar in Thirunelveli. The police had listed 158 pieces of evidence and 118 witnesses in the chargesheet that had been submitted in the court on the 85th day of the murder.