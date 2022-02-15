Ambalamukku case: Another futile attempt to recover murder weapon

Murder case suspect giving contradictory statements to mislead police

Tamil Nadu native Rajendran, who has been arrested for allegedly murdering a plant nursery worker in Ambalamukku, sent the Peroorkada police on a wild goose chase yet again on Tuesday in pursuit of the murder weapon.

The accused was taken to Kavalkinar from where he had been apprehended by the investigation team few days ago. The police took him to the lodge in Thangasalai road where he stayed after purportedly committing the crime.

The sleuths have been in search of the knife that was used for the murder as well as a locket that was found to be missing from the gold necklace that the accused allegedly stole from the victim Vineetha. The police had recently recovered the ornament from a gold pawn shop in Anjugramam.

The search in the lodge room was undertaken on the basis of Rajendran’s statement who has provided several contradictory information since his arrest. The police had searched a pond in Muttada for the knife on Monday, but could only retrieve a shirt suspected to have been worn by the accused during the crime. He later claimed to have thrown the knife away while travelling to Tamil Nadu.

The investigation team had to call off their futile search in Kavalkinar after nearly six hours. However, they have recovered various documents including the out-patient ticket that he received at the Peroorkada government hospital when he purportedly sought treatment for the wound he sustained during the struggle.

Peroorkada Inspector V. Saji Kumar said the accused has not been cooperating with the investigation and has made several attempts to mislead the police with contradictory statements.