Amazon booked on charge of insulting national flag

The Fort police have registered a case against e-commerce major Amazon for allegedly insulting the national flag.
The case was booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for allegedly offering various products, including footwear, T-shirts, churidar and ceramic cups, printed with the national flag for sale on Amazon portal.
Legal proceedings were initiated on the basis of a complaint submitted by Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti State president S.S. Manoj. He also forwarded screen-shots of the product listings with his complaint to the Chief Minister, the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City).
