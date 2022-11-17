  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon booked on charge of insulting national flag

November 17, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fort police have registered a case against e-commerce major Amazon for allegedly insulting the national flag.

The case was booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, for allegedly offering various products, including footwear, T-shirts, churidar and ceramic cups, printed with the national flag for sale on Amazon portal.

Legal proceedings were initiated on the basis of a complaint submitted by Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti State president S.S. Manoj. He also forwarded screen-shots of the product listings with his complaint to the Chief Minister, the State Police Chief and the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.