Amateur radio operators seek permission to join rescue operation in Shirur

Twenty amateur radio operators from various parts of Thrissur have expressed their willingness to join the rescue operation under way at the site of landslip at Shirur in Karnataka.

In a letter to the authorities concerned, they offered to render technical and communication support in connection with ongoing rescue operations at the site, where a trucker from Kerala is missing among three others.

“We are a group of WPC (wireless planning and coordination) licensed operators, who have been associating with district disaster management authority in Thrissur. We have successfully operated during 2018 floods in Kerala and landslip rescue operations in Pettimudi. Since 2009, we have been providing communication support to district emergency operations centre, Thrissur, in coordinating various departments for smooth functioning of Thrissur pooram, the largest gathering in South India. We can operate under stressful situations with utmost precision and accuracy,” they pointed out.

They urged the State authorities to give them permission to assist the Karnataka government’s rescue team.