Amateur radio operator bags another award

Sanil Deep with his latest achievement.

Kozhikode

02 August 2021 10:15 IST

Kozhikode man runs show for 30 years

M. Sanil Deep, the amateur radio operator from Kozhikode who recently entered the America Book of Records, has certificates of 14 such records adorning the drawing room of his home.

Mr. Deep has scored all these records for the longest running broadcast show, BC-DX NET, for short wave radio listeners every Sunday for the last 30 years. As a net controller with the individual call sign VU3 SIO, he has been broadcasting single handedly since 1990.

In 1998, a talk given by Mr. Deep was aired by the Adventist World Radio from Guam island in the Pacific Ocean on the 10th anniversary of BC-DX NET, and again in 2008 for the 20th anniversary of the show.

So far, he has connected with radio stations in around 200 countries using the ham radio set up at his residence. The Golden Book of Records, India Book of Records, World Records India, Limca Book of Records, Arabian World Record and Asia Book of Records have already acknowledged his achievement.