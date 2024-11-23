AMARAM campaign kicks off in Alappuzha

The Health department has launched the Alappuzha Model of Antibiotic Resistance Awareness and Mitigation (AMARAM), a district-level Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) campaign to create awareness on the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections.

It was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad in a function held at Muhamma on Saturday.

The campaign aims to combat the unscientific use and misuse of antibiotics. Speaking at the function, Mr. Prasad emphasised the need to raise awareness about the use of antibiotics as AMR or the resistance developed by pathogens against antibiotics was becoming a global threat.

“The misuse and unscientific use of antibiotics, antivirals, and similar medications in the name of preventing and treating infections in humans, animals, and plants can lead to a situation where pathogens no longer respond to these drugs. This will hinder the control of infectious diseases and eliminate treatment possibilities,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister said the discovery of antibiotics brought significant changes to the world and greatly contributed to sustaining life. However, self-medication and the use of antibiotics in unnecessary situations are creating strong resistance in pathogens. “This will lead to a situation where antibiotics fail to combat these pathogens. The issue has been taken seriously since the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, and the awareness programme in Alappuzha is a continuation of these efforts,” he added.

Through AMARAM, the Health department aims to set an example in controlling antimicrobial resistance through localised interventions. As part of the project, various programmes including awareness rallies, exhibitions, and awareness classes among other programmes are planned. In the first phase, AMARAM will be implemented in 12 grama panchayats- Veeyapuram, Mararikulam South, Ezhupunna, Panavally, Muhamma, Ambalappuzha South, Thakazhi, Vallikunnam, Chettikulangara, Devikulangara, Neelamperoor and Mannar. While the local bodies will be made antibiotic-smart panchayats, medical facilities there will be declared antibiotic-smart hospitals.

The project will be implemented utilising funds allocated by local bodies for infectious disease prevention. Medical officers will serve as implementing officers.

Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari presided. Muhamma grama panchayat president Swapna Shabu, District AMR nodal officer Shanti and others attended the function.