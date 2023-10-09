ADVERTISEMENT

Amala researchers feature in Stanford’s list of world’s top 2% influential scientists

October 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The list includes more than two lakh researchers from all over the world.

The Hindu Bureau

Three scientists from the Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur, have figured in Stanford University’s list of top 2% Most Influential Scientists (single year) in 2022.

Dr. Ajith T.A. (Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Biochemistry); Dr. Kuttan Ramadasan (Amala Cancer Hospital and Research Centre) and Dr. Girija Kuttan (Amala Cancer Hospital and Research Centre) are the three scientists.

The list consists of researchers from different countries and research fields. It includes more than two lakh researchers from all over the world.

