Amal Jyothi Engineering College (Kanjirapally) wins the National Hackathon held at CUK

April 28, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KASARAGOD

National Hackathon, seeking technological solutions to the growing problem of drug addiction among students, concluded at the Central University of Kerala on Friday.

The event was organised by the Kerala Start Up Mission, District Panchayat, Excise, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Cell (IEDC) of the University.

‘Uncertainty,’ a student team of Kanjirapally Amal Jyothi Engineering College, emerged as the winner of the hackathon. They received a cash prize of ₹50,000 for their innovative solution. The team’s idea was aimed at informing the authorities about drug use among students and the general public.

The hackathon saw participation from around 100 teams from various States across the country, with 20 teams being selected to showcase their ideas in the two-day competition. The event witnessed the participation of several reputed institutions such as Thrissur Jyoti Engineering College, Digital University, Christ College Irinjalakuda, and Govt. Engineering College Thrissur.

The hackathon was organised with the objective of effectively using modern technology to prevent drug abuse among students. Vice-Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu distributed prizes to the winners.

The event saw the presence of Prof. Joseph Koyippally, Prof. A. Manikavelu, Prof. V.B. Sameer Kumar, Varun G., and Dr. T.M. Thasleema, who all lauded the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to continue their innovative work.