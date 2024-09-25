Amal College tops in Malappuram by grabbing A++ grade

Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, has secured A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ranking. A NAAC team recently assessed the college and offered the covetous grade. It was the second accreditation for the college, which got 3.49 points out of four.

The new grade has lifted the college to the number one position in Malappuram district, and the fourth position under the University of Calicut. It has the 12th position in the State.

College officials said it was the first college to secure A++ in the second round of assessment. The NAAC team was led by Krishnan Bhaskar, Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur. He was accompanied by Indranee Phookan Borooah, Professor of Psychology at Gauhati University, Guwahati and Jaywant D. Wadate, Principal of Dhanwate National College, Nagpur.

Nearly 1,700 students are studying at Amal College for 12 undergraduate courses, one postgraduate programme, and one research programme. Around 350 of them were admitted under the orphan quota of the college.

The institution was in the news when a large number of its students flew to Qatar for internship during the last World Cup football tournament.

Amal College chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP; manager P.V. Ali Mubarak, Principal T. Shameer Babu, and Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator N. Shihabuddin congratulated the students and the staff on securing the A++ grade.

