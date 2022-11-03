A.M. Ariff sustains minor injuries in road accident

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
November 03, 2022 19:28 IST

The police inspecting the wreckage of CPI(M) leader A. M. Ariff’s car following an accident in Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A.M. Ariff, MP, sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling collided with a truck on national highway 66, near Cherthala, Alappuzha, on Thursday.

The police said the Alappuzha MP was heading to Cherthala when the car rear-ended a parked lorry around 10 a.m. Mr. Ariff was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. He was rescued from the vehicle with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police. Mr. Ariff was admitted to a private hospital at Cherthala. In a social media post, Mr. Ariff said he would be discharged from the hospital in two days.

