Kerala

A.M. Ariff sustains minor injuries in road accident

The police inspecting the wreckage of CPI(M) leader A. M. Ariff’s car following an accident in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The police inspecting the wreckage of CPI(M) leader A. M. Ariff’s car following an accident in Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

A.M. Ariff, MP, sustained minor injuries when the car in which he was travelling collided with a truck on national highway 66, near Cherthala, Alappuzha, on Thursday.

The police said the Alappuzha MP was heading to Cherthala when the car rear-ended a parked lorry around 10 a.m. Mr. Ariff was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. He was rescued from the vehicle with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police. Mr. Ariff was admitted to a private hospital at Cherthala. In a social media post, Mr. Ariff said he would be discharged from the hospital in two days.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2022 7:31:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/am-ariff-sustains-minor-injuries-in-road-accident/article66091809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY