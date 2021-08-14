A.M. Ariff seeks vigilance probe into NH 66 Aroor-Cherthala relaying work

Mr. Ariff stated that the stretch was reconstructed with a three-year guarantee, but had developed potholes in various places in less than one-and-a-half-year.

ALAPPUZHA

14 August 2021 13:41 IST

The work on NH 66 was carried out when G. Sudhakaran was the Public Works Minister

A.M. Ariff, MP, has written a letter to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas seeking a vigilance inquiry into the relaying of the National Highway (NH) 66 between Aroor and Cherthala in the district, citing deteriorating condition of the highway stretch.

Mr. Ariff stated that the stretch was reconstructed with a three-year guarantee, but had developed potholes in various places in less than one-and-a-half-year.

"The road work was carried out using new technology. The condition of the highway stretch started to deteriorate a year after the relaying. It is now in a pathetic condition. Contractor and employees are responsible for it," he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The work was carried out in 2019 when G. Sudhakaran was the Public Works Minister, under the supervision of the State Public Works Department (NH wing) at a cost ₹36 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

Clarifying his statement, Mr. Ariff said that he has not alleged any corruption in connection with the road work, and called Mr. Sudhakaran an honest minister. Instead, according to Mr. Ariff, the contractor should be asked to repair the stretch.

The letter seeking a probe into the work, comes at a time when a two-member commission appointed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee is looking into the lapses and complaints regarding the Assembly election campaign of the Left Democratic Front in the Ambalapuzha constituency.

Although the party’s district leaders had levelled charges against the former Public Works Minister in connection to the campaigning, the CPI(M) has denied that the probe was aimed at any individual.

Mr. Sudhakaran, who won from Ambalapuzha thrice in a row in 2006, 2011, and 2016, was denied a ticket to contest the poll in 2021 after the party imposed a two-term limit. He has been accused of remaining inactive during the campaign of CPI(M) candidate H. Salam.