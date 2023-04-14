ADVERTISEMENT

A.M. Ariff seeks stoppage for Vande Bharat Express at Kayamkulam

April 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Ariff, MP, has written to Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention to provide stoppage for the soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat train at Kayamkulam. Mr. Ariff said here on Friday that that as per the current proposal, the train to be operated on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route would stop at Kottayam after Kollam Junction.

“Kayamkulam Junction in Alappuzha is an important station. It is the merging point of railway lines from Ernakulam via Kottayam as well as Alappuzha. Almost all superfast express trains run by the Railways have stoppages there. Also, the Railways have decided to develop Kayamkulam Junction in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Providing stoppage for Vande Bharat would help those wishing to travel to the north of Alappuzha district as well as Pathanamthitta after alighting there,” the letter reads.

