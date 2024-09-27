Aluva to host revenue district science fest on October 24, 25

The Ernakulam revenue district science fest will be held across various schools in Aluva on October 24 and 25.

Registration for the fest will begin on October 23. A reception committee has been formed for the smooth conduct of the event. Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the meeting of the committee chaired by Aluva municipal chairman M.O. John.

Twelve sub-committees have been formed with councillors as chairpersons and teachers’ union representatives as conveners.