Aluva-Shornur corridor: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw begins inspecting rail projects

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commenced an inspection of railway infrastructure in the Aluva-Shornur corridor onboard a special inspection train, on Sunday (November 3, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

He is being accompanied by R.N. Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway, Manish Thaplyal, the Divisional Railway Manager of Thiruvananthapuram Division and other senior officials.

The inspection aims to review key railway infrastructure developments on the 107-km saturated double-track corridor from Ernakulam to Shornur, which has been identified as the first stretch in Kerala for laying of third track and to install automatic signal system to augment track capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister is also expected to inspect Amrit Bharat and ongoing station redevelopment projects that are part of efforts to augment Southern Railway’s service quality and efficiency.

On arrival at Aluva Railway Station on Sunday noon, he was received by Benny Behanan, MP and Anwar Sadath, MLA, along with the Aluva Municipal Chairperson and ward councillors. Mr. Behanan sought speedy completion of the Sabari Rail Project that begins from Angamaly and would benefit among others, Sabarimala pilgrims and people of Idukki district which does not have rail connectivity.

The others on board the special train include the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and V. Muraleedharan, former Union Minister of State for External Affairs. This inspection is aimed at reviewing ongoing projects and to ensure their timely completion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.