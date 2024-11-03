GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aluva-Shornur corridor: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw begins inspecting rail projects

The inspection aims to review key railway infrastructure developments on the 107-km saturated double-track corridor from Ernakulam to Shornur

Published - November 03, 2024 03:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commenced an inspection of railway infrastructure in the Aluva-Shornur corridor onboard a special inspection train, on Sunday (November 3, 2024.)

He is being accompanied by R.N. Singh, the General Manager of Southern Railway, Manish Thaplyal, the Divisional Railway Manager of Thiruvananthapuram Division and other senior officials.

The inspection aims to review key railway infrastructure developments on the 107-km saturated double-track corridor from Ernakulam to Shornur, which has been identified as the first stretch in Kerala for laying of third track and to install automatic signal system to augment track capacity.

The Minister is also expected to inspect Amrit Bharat and ongoing station redevelopment projects that are part of efforts to augment Southern Railway’s service quality and efficiency.

On arrival at Aluva Railway Station on Sunday noon, he was received by Benny Behanan, MP and Anwar Sadath, MLA, along with the Aluva Municipal Chairperson and ward councillors. Mr. Behanan sought speedy completion of the Sabari Rail Project that begins from Angamaly and would benefit among others, Sabarimala pilgrims and people of Idukki district which does not have rail connectivity.

The others on board the special train include the Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and V. Muraleedharan, former Union Minister of State for External Affairs. This inspection is aimed at reviewing ongoing projects and to ensure their timely completion.

Published - November 03, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.