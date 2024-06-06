ADVERTISEMENT

Aluva police on the lookout for three auto drivers for alleged assault of fellow driver

Published - June 06, 2024 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva East police are on the lookout for three autorickshaw drivers after a video emerged of them beating up another autorickshaw driver operating for an online-based cab aggregator near the Aluva metro station.

Though the incident took place on May 15, the incident came to light after the video, reportedly shot by a metro passenger, went viral on social media on Wednesday. Shajahan T.J., 40, hailing from Thayikkatukara in Aluva, is now undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

The police registered a case on Wednesday after the victim’s brother Shajeer T.J. lodged a complaint after coming across the video. The first information report identified the accused as Nisar, Aboobacker, and Unni. The video showed two of the accused forcibly restraining the victim and the other accused beating and kicking him.

“The family came to know about the incident only after the video emerged. His pride was hurt and probably he was also scared that the accused will again confront him and restrain him from running trips,” said Mr. Shajeer.

After the incident, Shajahan vomited blood last Friday and in the early hours of Saturday following which he was rushed to the medical college. He did not report the assault to the doctor, said Mr. Shajeer.

The police have booked the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

