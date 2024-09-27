Aluva police arrest man accused of multiple vehicle thefts

A man accused of two-wheeler thefts was arrested by the Aluva police.

Abdul Nazir, 30, of Keezhmadu was accused of identifying vehicles to be stolen by roaming around during day time. He then allegedly stole them during night. A food delivery boy, Nazir was familiar with even bylanes and used to roam around with family during nights to evade suspicion, the police said.

He was arrested in a case registered for the alleged theft of a motorcycle from a house near Aluva Powerhouse Junction on September 19. On that day, he had reportedly reached Aluva town with family in another scooter during the early hours.

He reportedly hid the scooter in the town and dropped his family near the railway station. Later, he allegedly stole the motorcycle on which he picked up his family. He also allegedly took away the scooter the next day. Since then, he had been absconding and had gone to Coimbatore, the police said.

He was nabbed by the police from Muppathadam area when he was allegedly on the lookout for another potential two-wheeler theft on September 25 (Wednesday), according to the police. The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle. Another motorcycle and scooter taken on rent based on online advertisement and which he were allegedly planning to sell without the knowledge of the owners were also seized.

The accused was produced in court and remanded.