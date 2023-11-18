HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aluva child murder | Police to record statement of accused in cheating case

In their petition, the parents of the child have alleged that the accused, identified as Muneer, 50, of Choornikkara, cheated them of ₹20,000 under the pretext of arranging a rented house

November 18, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Aluva East police are gearing up to collect bank transaction details and record the statement of the accused. (picture for representational purposes)

The Aluva East police are gearing up to collect bank transaction details and record the statement of the accused. (picture for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Aluva East police are gearing up to collect bank transaction details and record the statement of the accused in a case registered on a petition lodged by the family of the five-year-old migrant girl who was raped and murdered in Aluva, Kerala, in July 2023.

In their petition, the parents of the child have alleged that the accused, identified as Muneer, 50, of Choornikkara, cheated them of ₹20,000. The police had since registered a first information report (FIR) invoking charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

According to the FIR, the accused cheated the family under the pretext of arranging a rented house for them. However, he neither arranged the house nor repaid the money. It had emerged that Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath who had taken the initiative to move them to a rented house had given the accused ₹20,000 towards advance for the house. The family was not made aware of this.

Incidentally, the accused is the husband of Haseena Muneer who has since been suspended as the Ernakulam district general secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress for bringing “disrepute” to the organisation.

“We have recorded the statement of the family. We will soon record the statement of the accused and collect bank account details,” said police sources.

Asked whether Mr. Muneer’s wife was aware of the alleged cheating, police sources said it would be known only after recording the statement of the accused.

Ms. Muneer was unavailable for comment.

The Kerala government had given ₹10 lakh as financial aid to the child’s family, while another ₹1 lakh each drawn from construction workers’ welfare fund was deposited in the name of the three other children of the family.

The police registered the case after Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had called for stern action after the incident became public last week.

The parents had raised the matter with Raji Santhosh, president of Choornikkara panchayat, a month ago, who in turn alerted Mr. Sadath.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.