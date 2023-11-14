HamberMenu
Aluva child murder case | Kerala Government hails verdict

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says death sentence awarded to Asafak Alam for brutal rape and murder of girl at Aluva will send out a strong warning against atrocities on children

November 14, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan  | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the death sentence awarded to Asafak Alam for the brutal rape and murder of a girl at Aluva would send out a strong warning against atrocities on children.

Observing that the police and the justice system had worked efficiently to nab the culprit and deliver the judgment in record time, Mr. Vijayan on November 14, 2023 lauded the special investigation team and the prosecution. He said a civilised society would never approve of such brutal crimes and promised stern action against such elements.

Historic judgment: Bindu

Hailing the sentence as a historic judgment, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu said the Kerala Government was happy that the court had awarded maximum punishment for the culprit.

She hoped the verdict would serve to deter such chilling crimes.

