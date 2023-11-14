HamberMenu
Aluva child murder case: Death sentence to convict Asafak Alam

K. Soman, the Special Judge who tried the case booked under POCSO Act and IPC, awarded death penalty to Asafak Alam on Children’s Day

November 14, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Asafak Alam, the convict in the Aluva child murder case, being brought to the court in Ernakulam on November 14, 2023.

Asafak Alam, the convict in the Aluva child murder case, being brought to the court in Ernakulam on November 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Asafak Alam, the convict in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva in Kerala, was awarded death penalty on November 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

K. Soman, the Special Judge who tried the case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), awarded the death punishment to Asafak Alam on Children’s Day.

ALSO READ
Rape and murder of girl in Aluva: parents demand capital punishment for accused just hours before sentencing

The death sentence will be executed by hanging. The death sentence was awarded under Section 302 of the IPC.

He was given life imprisonment till the end of his natural life under Section 5 (i) for penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt or causing bodily harm and injury or injury to the sexual organs of the child. He was awarded punishment of life imprisonment under Section 5(m) of the POCSO Act for penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years.

The court had earlier found him guilty on 13 counts, including abduction, murder and rape of a minor.

The prosecution case was that Alam raped and killed the girl on July 28, 2023. He took away the girl by offering her sweets.

The prosecution was led by special public prosecutor G. Mohanraj.

