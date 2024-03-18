GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aluva abduction: One person in custody

Four persons are suspected to be involved in the abduction of three persons from near Aluva railway station using a red car

March 18, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person remains in custody and more people are suspected to be part of a reported abduction of three persons from near the Aluva railway station on March 17 (Sunday) morning.

The Ernakulam Rural police remain tight-lipped about the whole episode which appears to be shrouded in mystery. “Our team is following up the leads,” is only what District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena would say about the ongoing investigation spread across multiple districts.

Four persons were suspected to be involved in the abduction using a red car which was later found abandoned at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. It is suspected that this was after fear of being chased by the police.

Two suspected members of the abduction team had reportedly travelled by autorickshaw and paid the fare through UPI. Having traced the transaction id and phone number used for the payment, the police suspect that the gang had also paid in a similar manner after consuming juice from a shop and buying an air pump.

Reportedly, the car was hired from Pathanamthitta by an assistant sub inspector of an armed reserve camp for his friend set to return from West Asia. It is being probed how the car ended up with the gang. The assistant sub inspector concerned has given his statement to the local police.

