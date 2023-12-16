Alumni come together to honour teacher by setting up health clinic at school

December 16, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KANNUR

In a heart-warming tribute to their beloved teacher, students who shared classrooms between 1989 and 1996 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chendayad, came together to construct a health clinic at the school. The facility will be inaugurated during the ‘Alumni Reunion 2023’ to be held at the school on Saturday.

The clinic, set up at a cost of ₹18 lakh, will be a testament to the enduring influence of Jessie chacko, the sports teacher, on her students. The facility, named ‘Jessie Teacher Memorial Health Clinic’, will offer services of doctors and nurses for one hour, six days a week. The structure also includes an examination room and a rest area.

The construction was made possible through the collaborative efforts and contributions of the alumni. The inaugural function will be graced by the former principal V. Ramakrishnaiah.

Comprising 80 former students from two classes, the alumni community includes members living abroad and other States. At the gathering, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., 20 retired principals and teachers, along with four non-teaching staff members, will be felicitated.

A bronze statue of Ms. Jessie will be unveiled at the event which will be followed by a painting exhibition by art teacher Jose. A musical performance by Chitra Iyer will also be held on the occasion.

