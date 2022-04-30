Alternative proposal will cost at least ₹25,000 cr., says K-Rail

‘Speed of semi-high-speed rail cannot be attained even if parallel rail lines are developed’

An alternative project to semi-high-speed rail SilverLine, by developing a third and fourth line parallel to the existing railway lines, will cost ₹20,000 crore for land acquisition and civil works and ₹5,000 crore for signalling, according to Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd. (K-Rail), the implementing agency of SilverLine. At a recent open debate on SilverLine, the first ever, environmental scientist RVG Menon had asked the K-Rail to compare the cost of the ₹64,000-crore SilverLine with the alternative proposal.

Cost reduction

Dr. Menon was of the view that developing the existing lines, without curves, would reduce the cost considerably as people living near existing rail lines would be willing to give up their land for the work.

K-Rail managing director V. Ajithkumar told The Hindu on Saturday that the SilverLine project first took shape from the idea of drawing a third and fourth parallel lines from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to reduce travel time. An initial study in this angle came up with the figure of ₹25,000 crore for land acquisition, civil works, and automatic signalling system. Further, there would be additional cost of electrical works and rolling stocks.

Saturated lines

Even if parallel lines are drawn, the speed of a semi-high-speed rail cannot be attained on them, according to the K-Rail. The Venad Express had covered the distance from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam in 3.5 hours decades ago. Now, the saturated capacity of the lines is hindering the introduction of new trains and speeding up of superfast and express trains.

Even the new Vande Bharat trains, designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph and testing speed of 180 kmph, could travel only at 100 kmph on the stretch between Thiruvananthapuram and Kayamkulam, 90 kmph between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam, 80 kmph between Ernakulam and Shoranur, and 110 kmph between Shoranur and Kasaragod due to speed restrictions. The new lines will enable the trains to speed up a little more, but not by much, Mr. Ajithkumar said.

The K-Rail plans to hold similar debates, both offline and online, in the coming days to alleviate the fears of the public. It would also consider suggestions from the first debate during the detailed design stage of the project.