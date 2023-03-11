ADVERTISEMENT

Altai troupe performs dance and music ensemble

March 11, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Althayi dance troupe from siberia, Russia during their performance in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Russia’s famous Altai troupe staged a dance and music ensemble in the capital on Saturday. A team of 35 artists from Altai, a province in southern Siberia, presented the musical fete, along with traditional Russian dance forms, Gypsy dance and Navy dance, adorned with colourful costumes reflecting the culture of Russian villages.

The Altai Regional Government, the Russian House and Honorary Consulate of Russia jointly organised the event, which was inaugurated by Deputy Chairman of Altai Government Vitali Snezar. Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of Russian House, Ratheesh C. Nair, presided over the function.

Earlier, Snezar held a meeting with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy. Altai Culture Department Minister Elena Bezrukova also held a discussion with Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan. It was agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including cultural exchange. University representatives of Altai also held discussions with their counterparts in Kerala.

