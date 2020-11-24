Allow industries to function on Nov. 26

Commerce and industrial bodies have urged the government to ensure normal functioning of the industries, business and commercial establishments in the State during the nationwide stir called by the trade unions on November 26.

The strike call has come at a time when the industries are slowly returning to normalcy and resuming their operations after the pandemic induced lockdown, Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, CII Kerala, and chairman and managing director, Muthoot Fincorp, said.

The call for nationwide strike will further negatively impact the industrial activities, the CII Kerala, said, requesting the government to allow industries to function normally on November 26.

The Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries have also appealed to all trade unions and political parties to refrain from imposing hartal on November 26.

Chamber president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair and secretary Abraham Thomas said “while respecting the right of the trade unions and political parties to strike, we are request you to allow all economic activities and not to refrain from imposing hartal, which is against the High Court orders”.