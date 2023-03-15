Allow dairy dept. to check milk quality at check-posts: Chinchurani

March 15, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani on Wednesday told the Assembly that a request had been submitted to the State government to give powers to Dairy Development department officials also to check the quality of milk brought in from other States. Currently, only the Food Safety department officials have powers to carry out checks on adulterated milk seized at check-posts.

Citing the recent case of seizure of huge quantities of adulterated milk at the Aryankav check-post in Kollam, she said the preliminary tests by the department officials at the check-post had found that the milk was laced with hydrogen peroxide. However, the same could not be detected in the detailed tests conducted later as the presence of such materials cannot be detected after a few hours, she said.

Self-sufficiency

In addition to Aryankav, the Animal Husbandry department had border check-posts in Meenakshipuram in Palakkad and Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram to assess the quality of milk being brought into the State. The Minister said the State had almost attained self-sufficiency in milk production. The sales of Milma milk had increased by 10.85% in 2022-23 compared to the previous year. Transport facilities had been arranged to ensure milk distribution in remote areas. The Milma@school project, under which parlours with Milma products were opened on school premises with the co-operation of the parents teachers’ associations, would also be expanded to all districts.