Allow coverage of question hour by visual media: V. D. Satheesan

February 27, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan has demanded that the practice of allowing live coverage of the question hour in the Assembly by the visual media should be reinstated.

The restriction placed on live coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak has not been lifted even though the pandemic threat has receded, Mr. Satheesan said in a letter to Speaker A. N. Shamseer. Imposing curbs on the media adversely impacts the dignity of the Assembly and sends across a wrong message with regard to freedom of the press, he said.

The question hour is customarily held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. when the Assembly is in session. The House is set to resume the budget session on Monday after a two-week break.

Mr. Satheesan accused the Sabha TV, the official channel of the Assembly, of not airing the protests organised by the Opposition and serving as the ruling party channel.

