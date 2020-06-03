Allotted faraway outlets? blame it on wrong data

KOCHI

03 June 2020 20:04 IST

BevQ developers say liquor outlets provided wrong location information

In the last two days, Vivek, a private company executive residing in Kakkanad, tried to book a slot for buying liquor through BevQ, the virtual queue management app, three times from three different numbers and failed every single time to get a slot in his neighbourhood despite giving his local pin code.

Twice he was allotted slots in Willingdon Island and once, even worse, in Puthencruz. And then his friend in Hyderabad helped him with booking and that, ironically, ‘hit the target’ somewhat as he was allotted a slot at much closer Banerji Road.

Allocation of slots far away from areas beyond the pin code limits remains one of the biggest grievances against the app, which has somewhat stabilised after being beset with glitches initially.

Faircode charge

And going by Faircode Technologies Private Limited, the startup that developed the app, the blame rests with the liquor outlets as the location data shared by many of them were not accurate.

“We are rectifying this. Initially, a distance limit of 25 kilometres was set for the allocation of the slot, which is now being gradually reduced,” the startup said in a communication.

However, there is no immediate move to give an option of changing the pincode, which is supposed to be that of the place of residence, anytime soon since the emphasis is on restricting movement and maintaining social distance. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) has given an explicit instruction to that effect and amendments will be considered in future updates only if KSBC instructs so, company sources said.

Costly allocation

Complaints were also aplenty about users from middle and low-income groups being allotted premium bar hotels, which do not serve brands they could afford. But the choice of outlet or bar is unlikely to be available any time soon with the reasoning being both sell liquor at the same rate though that still doesn’t address the unavailability of reasonably priced brands in premium hotels.

Cancellation of booked slots on account of distance and inconvenience also remains unavailable and the only alternative option being trying the luck after another four days. The booking remains open between 12 noon and 7 p.m. and the slot allotted will be for the day next to booking.