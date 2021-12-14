Allotment of land to be expedited: Minister

K. Radhakrishnan reviews welfare projects being implemented in Wayanad

K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Tribal Welfare, has said that steps would be expedited to provide land to all landless tribal families in the district.

Addressing a review meeting of various projects being implemented in the district for tribespeople, here on Tuesday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that 3,595 tribal families in the district were landless and the Tribal Development Department would expedite steps to provide land to them in a time-bound manner.

Mr. Radhakrishnan directed the officials to draft a special action plan to allot land to the landless under the landbank project, Forest Rights Act, and distribution of reserve forest land to tribespeople.

A meeting of Revenue and Forest Ministers to be convened soon to ensure their support in solving the issues related to the dearth of survey officials and discuss the issues of delay in allotting forest land to tribespeople, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Leakages were found in 4,610 houses of tribespeople in the district and a project would be executed to renovate the houses, the Minister said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan directed officials to submit the details of the tribal students who were yet to get chances for higher education after passing the SSLC examination.