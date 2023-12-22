Allot grants for Devaswoms to conduct Thrissur Pooram: Ramesh Chennithala 

December 22, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The government should allot grants for the Devaswoms to conduct Thrissur Pooram, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the day-night hunger strike observed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur, demanding urgent intervention of the government for the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram here on Friday.

“The government should not promote any move that will affect the world famous Thrissur Pooram. The crowd at the Pooram is increasing every year. But the conduct of Pooram is facing a crisis now. Cutting across the political boundaries, everyone should cooperate for the successful conduct of Pooram,” he said.

Exhibition is the only source of income for the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms. We need to suspect vested interest in the move to create hurdles for the pooram, he said.

The Chief Minister and Ministers from the district should have intervened in the issue. We are expecting a favourable order from the Kerala High Court, he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister himself gave direction for attacking the Youth Congress (YC) activists during Navakerala Sadas protest, Mr. Chennithala demanded the CM to apologise to the YC activists.

“How do the people benefit from the Sadas? It is just to prepare their cadre for election. It’s a political exercise,” he said.