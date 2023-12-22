GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allot grants for Devaswoms to conduct Thrissur Pooram: Ramesh Chennithala 

Day-night hunger strike by Congress concluded 

December 22, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala addressing the valedictory of a day-night hunger strike observed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, and District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur in Thrissur on Friday.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala addressing the valedictory of a day-night hunger strike observed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, and District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The government should allot grants for the Devaswoms to conduct Thrissur Pooram, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

He was addressing the valedictory of the day-night hunger strike observed by T.N. Prathapan, MP, and District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur, demanding urgent intervention of the government for the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram here on Friday.

“The government should not promote any move that will affect the world famous Thrissur Pooram. The crowd at the Pooram is increasing every year. But the conduct of Pooram is facing a crisis now. Cutting across the political boundaries, everyone should cooperate for the successful conduct of Pooram,” he said.

Exhibition is the only source of income for the Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms. We need to suspect vested interest in the move to create hurdles for the pooram, he said.

The Chief Minister and Ministers from the district should have intervened in the issue. We are expecting a favourable order from the Kerala High Court, he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister himself gave direction for attacking the Youth Congress (YC) activists during Navakerala Sadas protest, Mr. Chennithala demanded the CM to apologise to the YC activists.

“How do the people benefit from the Sadas? It is just to prepare their cadre for election. It’s a political exercise,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.